Game thread: Tigers lose to Yankees, 2-0

Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Tigers (8-20) vs. New York Yankees (13-14)

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

First-pitch weather: 69 degrees, mostly cloudy.

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Jose Urena (1-3, 3.77 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.15 ERA).

Game Notes: The Tigers enter Sunday's contest losers of five straight series with the 6-4 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. Following the game, the Tigers head to another AL East city to take on the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set starting Tuesday. ... Miguel Cabrera needs one hit to tie Babe Ruth for 45th on the all-time list.

THE CANDE-MAN CAN: How Jeimer Candelario is carrying empty Tigers offense through losses

HINCH HIGH ON MIZE: Why AJ Hinch said Tigers SP Casey Mize 'gets what it takes to be elite'

Live updates

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Game thread: Tigers lose to Yankees, 2-0

