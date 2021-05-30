Detroit Tigers game vs. the New York Yankees: TV, radio, probable starting pitchers

Detroit Tigers (21-31) vs. N.Y. Yankees (29-23)

When: 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and MLB Network (out-of-market).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: 65 degrees, sunny.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (1-7, 5.32 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Michael King (0-1, 2.39 ERA)

GAME ONE: Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman hits walk-off homer in 3-2 win over Yankees in extras

GAME TWO: Spencer Turnbull's turnaround guides Detroit Tigers to 6-1 win against Yankees

Game notes: Today, the Tigers look to sweep the New York Yankees for the first time since 2011. The Yankees will trot out Michael King who is making his first start of the 2021 season. Since entering the league in 2019, King has yet to pick up his first big-league win as a starter.

