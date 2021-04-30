Detroit Tigers lineup vs. New York Yankees: LF Harold Castro, CF Akil Baddoo for P Skubal

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Tigers (8-18) vs. New York Yankees (11-14)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Yankee Stadium in New York City.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather: 60 degrees, partly cloudy.

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

RF Robbie Grossman

LF Harold Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Jonathan Schoop

C Wilson Ramos

2B Willi Castro

SS Niko Goodrum

CF Akil Baddoo

P Tarik Skub

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Yankees: LF Harold Castro, CF Akil Baddoo

