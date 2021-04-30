Detroit Tigers lineup vs. New York Yankees: LF Harold Castro, CF Akil Baddoo for P Skubal
Detroit Tigers (8-18) vs. New York Yankees (11-14)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Yankee Stadium in New York City.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather: 60 degrees, partly cloudy.
Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71 ERA).
Tigers lineup:
RF Robbie Grossman
DH Miguel Cabrera
3B Jeimer Candelario
1B Jonathan Schoop
C Wilson Ramos
2B Willi Castro
SS Niko Goodrum
CF Akil Baddoo
P Tarik Skub
Live updates
