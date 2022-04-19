Detroit Tigers lineup vs. New York Yankees: Miggy bats 5th in chase for 3,000 hits

When: 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit; MLB.tv.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

Weather forecast: Clear, wind gusts of 15 mph, low-40s.

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (0-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (0-0, 5.59 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

1. Robbie Grossman RF

2. Austin Meadows LF

3. Jonathan Schoop 2B

4. Jeimer Candelario 3B

5. Miguel Cabrera DH

6. Spencer Torkelson 1B

7. Akil Baddoo CF

8. Tucker Barnhart C

9. Willi Castro SS

Game notes: The Tigers return from two off days; one scheduled and one created by fickle Midwest weather. Detroit's last game Sunday vs. Kansas City was rained out in Missouri. Now A.J. Hinch and Co. return to Motown, where snow fell Monday and a blustery, chilly Comerica Park awaits.

Last season, the Tigers and Yankees split six games. Alexander hasn't seen the Bronx Bombers since 2019, when he threw four innings of two-run ball and got the no decision in a wild 12-11 Tigers win. He gave up three runs in 5⅓ innings Tuesday vs. the Boston Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole has seen the Tigers nine times in his illustrious career, mostly coming since he joined the Houston Astros and American League in 2018. The Tigers are one of seven clubs Cole has a sub-2 ERA against (that includes one scoreless start vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall). In 56-plus innings vs. the Tigers, Cole has allowed 12 earned runs and 40 hits while striking out 72. But, even with Javier Baez out, this will be the deepest Tigers lineup he's seen in his career. He struggled through two starts so far, not yet making it out of the sixth inning and giving up three runs each to the mighty lineups of the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees and Tigers play a night game Wednesday before wrapping up with a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.

Live updates

