Detroit Tigers game vs. Oakland Athletics: Time, TV channel, more info

Detroit Tigers (72-82) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-107)

When: 4:07 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers TBD vs. Athletics RHP Joe Boyle (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Tigers lineup: TBA.

Game notes: The Tigers will face Joe Boyle on Saturday, who has just one start in his career. It went really well.

Boyle made his MLB debut on Sept. 17 against the San Diego Padres and was nearly flawless, allowing zero runs in three innings pitched. Over 58 pitches, Boyle struck out four batters and walked two while allowing just one hit. Boyle, just 24, is a flame thrower, topping out at 99.7 mph in his debut and striking out Fernando Tatis Jr. twice.

The Athletics traded for Boyle at the end of July, sending LHP Sam Moll and cash to the Cincinnati Reds. Boyle has made 25 starts this year with three different minor league teams, two Double-A and one Triple-A. Boyle made just three appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas before the A's saw enough and decided to bring him up to the big leagues.

The Tigers have not announced a starter for Saturday's game, but it won't be Tarik Skubal, Sawyer Gipson-Long or Eduardo Rodriguez. Skubal and Gipson-Long pitched on Thursday and Friday and E-Rod is scheduled for the series finale on Sunday.

#Tigers starters at Oakland Athletics:



Thursday: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Luis Medina

Friday: RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. LHP Ken Waldichuk

Saturday: TBA vs. RHP Joe Boyle

Sunday: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez vs. TBA — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 21, 2023

