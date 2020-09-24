Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins: Tigers lose, 7-6, despite Cabrera's bombs

When: 7:40 p.m.

Where: Target Field.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather: Partly cloudy, 79.

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (5-1, 2.52 ERA).

• Box score

[ Why Skubal used Matthew Boyd's glove + what went wrong in Tuesday's start ]

Tigers lineup:

CF Victor Reyes

SS Willi Castro

DH Miguel Cabrera

1B Jeimer Candelario

2B Niko Goodrum

LF Harold Castro

C Eric Haase

RF Daz Cameron

3B Isaac Paredes

P Casey Mize

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Check it out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers score vs. Minnesota Twins: Tigers lose, 7-6, to Twins