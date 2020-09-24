Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins: Tigers lose, 7-6, despite Cabrera's bombs

Detroit Tigers (22-31) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-22)
When: 7:40 p.m.
Where: Target Field.
TV: Fox Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather: Partly cloudy, 79.
Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (0-2, 6.08 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (5-1, 2.52 ERA).
[ Why Skubal used Matthew Boyd's glove + what went wrong in Tuesday's start ]
Tigers lineup:
CF Victor Reyes
SS Willi Castro
2B Niko Goodrum
C Eric Haase
RF Daz Cameron
3B Isaac Paredes
P Casey Mize
