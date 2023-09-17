Detroit Tigers game vs. Los Angeles Angels: Time, TV channel, more info

Detroit Tigers (69-79) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-81)

When: 4:07 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers TBD vs. Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.77 ERA).

Tigers lineup: TBA.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter hits an RBI single in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park on September 14, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Game notes: The Tigers and Angels will play a baseball game on Sunday, but most of the conversation surrounding this game, at least nationally, will not involve the actual result on the field.

The Angels' superstar pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani has evidently "exited stage left" as he deals with an oblique injury and his team continues to fall further and further in the standings.

The Angels have the worst record in the entire American League after making a push to try and pick up some assets at the trade deadline. The decision backfired big time, and things have only gotten worse since.

Ohtani will also need to have surgery on his elbow and will not pitch next season as he recovers. Amidst all that, there's been a ton of noise as fans and insiders speculate on the future of the greatest five-tool player the sport has ever seen. A sudden packing of his locker on Friday night suggeted Ohtani was done with the Angels, who'll miss the playoffs for a franchise-record eighth consecutive season. (They and the Tigers share MLB's longest active playoff drought.) But during the Angels and Tigers game Saturday night, Ohtani was seen hanging out in the Angels dugout.

According to FOX Sports MLB, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Ohtani got an MRI on Friday that led to the decision to shut him down with the oblique injury. He has indeed packed up his locker, but he's going to be sticking around.

Putting the off-the-field drama aside, the Tigers will be facing pitcher Reid Detmers, who has posted a porous record this season in a career-high 26 starts. Last time out, Detmers completed seven innings and picked up seven strikeouts while not issuing any walks, but gave up three runs and didn't get the win against Seattle.

The Tigers have yet to name a starter as their rotation remains in flux; a "bullpen day" seems likely for the finale as the Tigers don't have a day off until next Monday, Sept. 25..

