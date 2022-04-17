Detroit Tigers series finale vs. Kansas City Royals postponed

Update: The game has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled for July.

When: 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather forecast: Cloudy, windy, low-40s.

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (0-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31 ERA).

TOUGH LUCK: Tigers SP Matt Manning leaves game with right shoulder discomfort

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Bullpen can't carry the day again in 3-1 loss to Royals

Tigers lineup: TBA.

CHASING HISTORY: Miguel Cabrera on 3,000 hits: 'Just don't try to put pressure on myself and go from there'

Game notes: The Tigers fell in the third of this four-game series, thanks in large part to a listless offense. The bullpen was asked to throw six-plus innings after Matt Manning left with an injury and allowed just two runs over that span. But the Tigers could not score over the game's final several innings and will try to win the series Sunday.

It's been a low-scoring affair — neither team has pushed across more than four runs in any one game. Alexander will try to do his part in keeping that trend alive. He struck out four and allowed five hits and three runs Tuesday in 5⅓ innings vs. the Boston Red Sox.

Hernandez is making his 16th start of his MLB career and fourth aganst the Tigers. he has a 5.84 era in 12⅓ innings, which includes a relief appearance. Hernandez earned a no decision last time out ceding four runs in six hits in 4⅓ innings vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

Both teams are off Monday, with the Royals starting a series vs. the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and the Tigers starting a series with the New York Yankees.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game vs. Kansas City Royals postponed