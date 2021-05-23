Game thread recap: Detroit Tigers lose to Kansas City Royals, 3-2

When: 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy, 15% chance of rain, 84 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs. Royals LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.96 ERA).

Game notes: The final of a three-game set. The Tigers will return to Detroit for a series against Cleveland while Kansas City hits the road for three games vs. the Rays. Tigers rookie Casey Mize has had a fantastic May, allowing just four runs in 19 2/3 innings over three starts — all Tigers wins. He took the loss April 23 against the Royals, pitching 4 2/3 innings and giving up two home runs, three walks, seven hits and six runs. Kris Bubic makes his second start of the second and sixth total appearance. Bubic hasn't given up a run in 17-plus innings, since May 2.

GARDY, IS THAT YOU? Why 2 former Tigers coaches saw Turnbull's no-hitter coming

AJ HINCH SPEAKS: Harold Castro 'would be more appreciated in a different era'

Tigers lineup:

1. Robbie Grossman, RF

2. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Miguel Cabrera, 1B

5. Eric Haase, LF

6. Niko Goodrum, SS

7. Wilson Ramos, DH

8. JaCoby Jones, CF

9. Jake Rogers, C

FILL IT UP: Tigers set for full capacity at Comerica Park on June 8

[ The Free Press has a special deal for $1. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Tigers content. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers lose to Kansas City Royals, 3-2: Game thread recap