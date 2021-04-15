Detroit Tigers beat Houston Astros, 6-4: Game thread replay

Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on April 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

When: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

[ Nomar Mazara leaves game vs. Astros with left abdominal strain ]

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

Game notes: Tigers go for the series sweep in Houston, as Michael Fulmer makes his first start of the season.

ANALYSIS: How one tweak from Tigers pitching coach helped Casey Mize dominate

LAST NIGHT: Tigers win second straight over Astros, 8-2, behind five home runs

Tigers lineup:

LF Robbie Grossman

3B Jeimer Candelario

C Wilson Ramos

RF Nomar Mazara

DH Renato Nunez

1B Jonathan Schoop

CF Akil Baddoo

SS Niko Goodrum

2B Harold Castro

P Michael Fulmer

