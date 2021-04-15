Detroit Tigers beat Houston Astros, 6-4: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (5-6) vs. Houston Astros (6-5)
When: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).
[ Nomar Mazara leaves game vs. Astros with left abdominal strain ]
Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 1.80 ERA).
Game notes: Tigers go for the series sweep in Houston, as Michael Fulmer makes his first start of the season.
ANALYSIS: How one tweak from Tigers pitching coach helped Casey Mize dominate
LAST NIGHT: Tigers win second straight over Astros, 8-2, behind five home runs
Tigers lineup:
LF Robbie Grossman
3B Jeimer Candelario
C Wilson Ramos
RF Nomar Mazara
DH Renato Nunez
1B Jonathan Schoop
CF Akil Baddoo
SS Niko Goodrum
2B Harold Castro
P Michael Fulmer
Live updates
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers beat Houston Astros, 6-4: Game thread replay