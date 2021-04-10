Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Cleveland: Baddoo in LF, Reyes in CF, Grayson at C for Skubal

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Tigers (3-4) vs. Cleveland (3-3)

When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 3.38 ERA). vs. Cleveland RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.86 ERA).

Box score

Game notes: Cleveland won Friday's series opener, 4-1, though the Tigers' bullpen held up well after being called upon, led by Michael Fulmer.

Tigers lineup:

RF Robbie Grossman

SS Willi Castro

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Miguel Cabrera

DH Nomar Mazara

2B Niko Goodrum

CF Victor Reyes

LF Akil Baddoo

C Grayson Greiner

P Tarik Skubal

YOUNG TALENT: The 'inner focus' that connects Tigers' Tarik Skubal's psyche to potential

SORRY, MAN: I was wrong about Tigers' Akil Baddoo. Here's why I owe him an apology

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Cleveland: LF Baddoo, CF Reyes, C Grayson

