Detroit Tigers game lineup vs. Cleveland Indians: Akil Baddoo starting in left field

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Tigers (2-0) vs. Cleveland Indians (0-2)

When: 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal vs. Indians RHP Aaron Civale.

Box score

Tigers lineup: TBA.

1. Robbie Grossman, DH

2. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

3. Willi Castro, SS

4. Nomar Mazara, RF

5. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

6. Victor Reyes, CF

7. Harold Castro, 1B

8. Grayson Greiner, C

9. Akil Baddoo, LF

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game vs. Cleveland Indians: TV, radio, time, probables

