Detroit Tigers game vs. Cleveland Guardians: Time, TV channel, more info

Detroit Tigers (76-83) vs. Cleveland Guardians (75-84)

When: 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (3-12, 6.45 ERA) vs. Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.13 ERA).

Who to follow: Evan Petzold, Free Press Tigers beat writer

Tigers lineup: TBA.

MIGGY'S BIGGEST GAMES: 5 days defined him in first 6 seasons as a Detroit Tiger

Game notes: The Detroit Tigers will start their final series of the season on Friday ... meaning it's also the last series of the storied career of Miguel Cabrera.

In case you hadn't heard, the legendary hitter is retiring after this season and is scheduled to play all three games of the final homestand. For 16 seasons, Cabrera has been a staple in the lives of Detroit sports fans, flashing that seemingly patented smile en route to frustrating so many pitchers who couldn't get him out (and sometimes those who could).

Cabrera has locked in his reputation as one of the greatest hitters of all time, a member of a small class who could hit for both power and contact, which was famously displayed during his 2012 Triple Crown season. Much of the last few seasons have been spent tracking Miggy's milestones as he has slowly but surely moved up MLB's leaderboards, and he'll have three more chances to make a dent.

First up is a matchup with 28-year-old Cal Quantrill. Want to feel old — or at least as old as Miggy might? Not only is Cabrera 7-for-12 in his career against Quantrill, all in 2021-22, but he also faced Quantrill's uncle, Paul. Miggy was 0-for-1 in that encounter, back in 2003 against the Toronto Blue Jauys, but, hey, the family that slays (Miggy) together, stays together, right?

In non-Miggy news, Quantrill the Younger is having his worst season since his rookie year while dealing with some injuries. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 2 before being reactivated on June 30 and then being sent to the IL again on July 6 and not returning to the Big Leagues again until Sept. 1.

He has still managed to make 18 starts this year and has actually looked really sharp in the month of September, posting a 1.95 ERA in five starts. Cabrera is hitting .247 against right-handers this year but all four of his home runs — including a homer Wednesday night — have come off right-handed pitchers this year.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will have Joey Wentz on the mound, making his first start since Sept. 12. The Tigers have used Wentz as both a bulk-innings reliever and a starter over the last few months. Manager A.J. Hinch has experimented with both roles for Wentz, who has struggled. But Wentz had has been better on occasions when following an "opener": Wentz has an ERA of 7.15 and a 1-10 record as a starter but is 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA in six appearances as a reliever. It appears the Tigers are giving him one last go at starting before heading into the offseason, as they've already been eliminated from the playoffs (though they're one game ahead of the Guardians in the battle for second place in the AL Central).

