Detroit Tigers game vs. Cleveland: TV, time, starting pitchers for series opener

Detroit Tigers (53-58) vs. Cleveland (52-54)

When: 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Game-time forecast: Clear, 83 degrees.

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (2-4, 5.59 ERA) vs. Cleveland RHP Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.40 ERA).

Game notes: In the first game of a three-game set, the Tigers travel to Cleveland fresh off a series win vs. the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers split two close games with the Sox before blowing the finale open with a three-run fifth inning, part of an 8-1 win. Detroit hits the road for two series; one vs. Cleveland and the other in Baltimore. With Cleveland's loss to Toronto on Thursday, the Tigers are only 1½ games out of second place in the AL Central. On Friday, rookie Matt Manning will take the hill after suffering a loss in his previous start. In that game, he went 5⅔ innings vs. the Orioles, allowing five runs (two earned) and seven hits while striking out three and walking two. Quantrill has been very good of late, pitching at least five innings and allowing no more than one run in each of his past four starts. The last time he was knocked around was actually vs. the Tigers. Detroit touched up Quantrill on June 30 for four runs in 3⅓ innings, thanks to eight hits and two walks.

Tigers lineup: TBA.

