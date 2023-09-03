Detroit Tigers game vs. Chicago White Sox: Time, TV channel, more info

Detroit Tigers (62-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-83)

When: 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (3-3, 3.93 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (5-12, 5.08 ERA).

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks back to the mound after giving up a solo home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka during the fifth inning of the Tigers' 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Comerica Park.

Game notes: The Tigers close out their series with the White Sox with a matinee in the Windy City.

Skubal will be on the mound for the Tigers and he has had a pretty interesting year in his 10 starts. The lefty returned in the start of July after surgery on his flexor tendon and has shown flashes of brilliance, but hasn't quite figured out his consistency.

At 6 feet 3 and coming from the left side with a high leg kick, Skubal has the tools to dominate hitters, which he has done at times. His ERA of 3.93 is not bad and he has a 3-3 record, but Skubal can be better. He has All-Star capabilities at least, and possibly more if he can learn to avoid blow up innings and get more consistent from start to start. In total, Skubal has allowed 22 earned runs (11 in July and 11 in August) but within that run it's been very up and down. In six of his 10 starts, he's allowed two runs or less, including four games with zero earned runs. In the other four outings, he's given up at least four runs, including a game against the Kansas City Royals in which he gave up seven runs. Skubal's goal for the remainder of the season will be to iron that issue out.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will face Kopech, but they'll have to do it without perhaps their best hitter. The Tigers announced on Saturday that Riley Greene is being placed on the injured list after getting hurt while making a diving catch on Friday. Greene is dealing with some swelling in his right elbow and is going to be evaluated again in 7-10 days.

Kopech is in his second full season as a starter with the Sox and has the highest ERA of his career at 5.08. Kopech allowed four runs in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles, which ended up being a loss, and hasn't completed five innings since Aug. 5 when he faced the Cleveland Guardians.

Riley Greene has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Tyler Nevin has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.



“We’ve got to get it looked at,” A.J. Hinch said. “He’s going to get rescanned in 7-10 days when the swelling subsides.” #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 2, 2023

