Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Chicago Cubs: 1B Miguel Cabrera, 2B Harold Castro for P Skubal

When: 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy.

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-5, 5.67 ERA) vs. Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (3-3, 4.31 ERA).

Games notes: This is the first of a three-game set, which is the last of three straight home series for the Tigers. They swept the Kansas City Royals over a trio of games thanks to strong starting pitching. Spencer Turnbull twirled 6⅓ innings of one-run ball Thursday. The Cubs come into town after being swept in a two-game series vs. Cleveland.

Lineup:

LF Robbie Grossman

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Miguel Cabrera

RF Nomar Mazara

DH Jonathan Schoop

2B Harold Castro

SS Niko Goodrum

CF JaCoby Jones

C Jake Rogers

P Tarik Skubal

