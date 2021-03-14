Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles: Jonathan Schoop, Miguel Cabrera in starting lineup

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (7.20 ERA this spring) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (5.79 ERA).

• Box score

Tigers lineup:

1. Grossman, RF.

2. Candelario, 3B.

3. Cabrera, 1B

4. Schoop, DH.

5. Goodrum, SS.

6. Ramos, C.

7. Reyes, CF

8. Garcia, 2B

9. Jones, LF.

