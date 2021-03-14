Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles: Jonathan Schoop, Miguel Cabrera in starting lineup
Detroit Tigers (6-6) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-9)
When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
TV: Fox Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).
Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (7.20 ERA this spring) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (5.79 ERA).
Tigers lineup:
1. Grossman, RF.
2. Candelario, 3B.
3. Cabrera, 1B
4. Schoop, DH.
5. Goodrum, SS.
6. Ramos, C.
7. Reyes, CF
8. Garcia, 2B
9. Jones, LF.
Live updates
