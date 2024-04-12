Detroit Tigers game today vs. Minnesota Twins: Time, TV channel for series opener

When: 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

• Box score

First-pitch weather forecast: Showers and wind; 49 degrees (41% chance of rain at 7 p.m. 21% chance at 8 p.m.; 24 mph winds).

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers — LHP Tarik Skubal (1-0, 2.92 ERA); Twins — RHP Pablo Lopez (1-1, 2.84 ERA).

Tigers lineup: TBA.

Game preview: The Tigers and Twins will play seven times in 10 days, and four times in three days over the weekend, including a Saturday straight doubleheader. The Tigers are 1½ games back of the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central, with the defending division champion Twins four games back.

Live updates

For updates from and around the diamond, check it out on X.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game today vs. Minnesota Twins: Time, TV, radio, etc.