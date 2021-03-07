Detroit Tigers game score vs. Toronto Blue Jays in spring: How to follow today's game
Grapefruit League: Detroit Tigers (3-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-2)
When: 1:05 p.m.
Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Florida.
TV: None.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 67 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Jose Urena (0-3, 5.40 ERA in 2020) vs. Blue Jays LHP robbie Ray (0-0, 4.50 ERA in 2020).
Tigers lineup: To be announced.
