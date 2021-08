Detroit Tigers slammed by Los Angeles Angels, 8-2, in ninth inning: Game thread recap

Associated Press

Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. Miguel Cabrera, one home run away from No. 500, was 0 for 2 with two walks. Mike Mayers (3-4) struck out the side in the eighth inning on 10 pitches for the Angels and gave up only one hit in the ninth.