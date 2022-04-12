Detroit Tigers game score vs. Boston Red Sox: How to watch Tuesday's matinee
Detroit Tigers (2-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-3)
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 59 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-4, 3.81 ERA in 2021) vs. Red Sox LHP Rich Hill (7-8, 3.86 ERA in 2021).
Tigers lineup: TBA.
ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Javier Báez hits clutch late-game home run for 3-1 win over Red Sox
EARLY LESSONS: What we learned about Tigers in first 3 games of season vs. White Sox
