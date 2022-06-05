Detroit Tigers lineup vs. New York Yankees: Torkelson bats 2nd; Haase, Cameron start

When: 11:35 a.m. Sunday.

Where: Yankee Stadium in New York City.

TV: Peacock (online-only).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather forecast: Low-70s, clear

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Rony Garcia (0-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.04 ERA)

Tigers lineup:

1. Willi Castro, LF

2. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

3. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Javier Báez, SS

6. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

7. Daz Cameron, RF

8. Eric Haase, C

9. Derek Hill, CF

Game notes: You’ll need to sign up for Peacock with an email address to watch today's game. But it might be OK to miss the Tigers' floundering offense work vs. Montgomery, who was fantastic over six May starts (3.24 ERA over 33⅓ innings, with five starts allowing two runs or fewer).

The Tigers haven't scored since the eighth inning Friday, plating just three runs over their past 29 innings. Beau Brieske struck out seven and allowed three hits and two runs in six innings Saturday. The Tigers mustered just one hit and struck out 12 times vs. Luis Severino and Co., and are now trying to avoid the sweep.

In his most recent appearance, Garcia gave up six runs in five innings while striking out seven. The Tigers get a day off Monday before a two-game road series vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Live updates

