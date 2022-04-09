Detroit Tigers game lineup vs. Chicago White Sox: First pitch, TV channel to see Case Mize

When: 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

First-pitch weather forecast: Cloudy and 41 degrees.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-9, 3.71 ERA in 2021) vs. White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (13-7, 3.91 ERA in 2021).

Tigers lineup:

1. RF Robbie Grossman

2. LF Austin Meadows

3. SS Javier Baez

4. 3B Jeimer Candelario

5. DH Miguel Cabrera

6. 2B Jonathan Schoop

7. C Eric Haase

8. 1B Spencer Torkelson

9. CF Akil Baddoo

Game notes: Dylan Cease really, really likes facing the Tigers.

Cease has never lost to the Tigers in 13 starts against them. His career numbers when seeing the Old English D: 11 wins, 90 strikeouts, 18 walks and 15 earned runs over 74⅓ innings, for an ERA of 1.82.

In Chicago terms, they are the pickle, tomato, relish, onions and celery salt — this is a really involved metaphor, eh? — on his hot dog.

That’s not a number skewed by some dominating appearances when he was an unknown. Cease had a 3.38 ERA over 16 innings in 2019, a 2.19 ERA in 12⅓ innings over 2020 and a 1.17 ERA over 23 innings in 2021. Considering the Tigers’ lineup has arguably gotten stronger in each of those three seasons, it doesn’t exactly bode well for the newest, most-improved version of the franchise’s offense. (Though the Tigers struggled to score early against the White Sox on Friday, picking up all five runs off ChiSox relievers in the final four innings.)

Or does it? Remember, the Tigers have a lot of new hitters, with Tucker Barnhart, Javier Baez, Austin Meadows and Spencer Torkelson joining the lineup over the offseason.

And Baez and Meadows really, really like facing Cease. In Detroit terms, Cease is the chili sauce, onions and mustard on their hot dogs.

Granted, it’s a pair of small samples, but in five plate appearances vs. Cease, Baez is 2-for-5 with a double and a home run. (And, of course, a strikeout, because every good Coney dog has something that’s a little bad for you.) Meadows, meanwhile, has three plate appearances against Cease: a walk, a double and a strikeout.

Javier Baez walks off the field after his winning single to lift the Tigers to a 5-4 win over the White Sox on Friday.

Add in Robbie Grossman’s two singles and a walk (plus a strikeout) in five plate appearances, and Jonathan Schoop’s two singles, two homers and a double in 16 plate appearances against Cease, and you start to see how the Tigers’ offense might be coaxed to wake up a little earlier with a steaming Coney sitting right in front of them.

Or they could just strike out a lot. Because this Tigers team is built to do that, too, starting with 11 Ks on Friday.

The teams wrap up the series with another 1:10 p.m. start on Sunday. The Tigers then get a late afternoon start against the Sox of a different color — the Boston Red Sox visit at 5:10 p.m. Monday — while the White Sox head to the South Side of Chicago to wear their white kit (or their black kit; who knows with the ChiSox these days) against the Mariners of Seattle on Tuesday afternoon.

