Detroit Tigers lose to Oakland Athletics, 3-2: Game thread recap

When: 4:07 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 74 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (2-1, 1.86 ERA) vs. Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.96 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

1. Grossman, LF

2. Candelario, 3B

3. W. Castro, SS

4. Ramos, C

5. Nunez, DH

6. H. Castro, 1B

7. Goodrum, 2B

8. Baddoo, RF

9. Reyes, CF

Game notes: The Tigers were shut out for the second straight game by the A's, 7-0, on Saturday, and now face the disheartening prospect of a four-game sweep if they lose Sunday. It was a tough afternoon for Casey Mize, though he showed gumption by rebounding from early home runs. Now, the hopes ride on Matthew Boyd's left shoulder, and he has been very good in three starts so far.

