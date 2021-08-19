Detroit Tigers fumble eight-run lead in 13-10 loss to Los Angeles Angels

The Detroit Tigers played a miserable game of baseball.

Manager AJ Hinch was ejected by home-plate umpire Quinn Wolcott with one out in the fifth inning, and everything went downhill from there.

The Tigers (58-65) allowed the Los Angeles Angels to score 11 runs after the fifth in Thursday's 13-10 loss at Comerica Park, squandering an eight-run lead. Los Angeles forced Hinch and bench coach George Lombard — the acting manager following the ejection — to burn through six pitchers.

Losers of four in a row, the Tigers were swept by the Angels in three.

Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (24) talks with Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias (4) at second base during second inning action at Comerica Park Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Rookie right-hander Matt Manning started and pitched into the fifth inning. He allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over 4⅔ innings, striking out four and throwing 60 of 96 pitches for strikes. His high pitch count was a result of command issues.

Both runs Manning conceded were scored in the second inning: Brandon Marsh drilled an RBI triple and Max Stassi followed with an RBI groundout.

Tigers starter Matt Manning pitches against the Angels during the first inning at Comerica Park on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

The Tigers' downfall began in the sixth inning, though, when the Angels scored six runs against relievers Derek Holland (three earned runs), Joe Jimenez (three earned runs) and Kyle Funkhouser. Funkhouser wiggled out of the sixth, but when he returned for the seventh inning, he put two on with two outs.

Michael Fulmer replaced him and allowed an RBI double to Jared Walsh — the run charged to Funkhouser — before getting the final out. When Fulmer returned for the eighth inning, his performance spiraled downward with a two-run homer from Stassi to give the Angels a 11-10 lead.

Shohei Ohtani's ensuing sacrifice fly made it 12-10. Finally, the Halos' Phil Gosselin crushed a home run off Ian Krol for a 13-10 advantage.

All six pitchers allowed earned runs: Manning (two runs), Holland (three), Jimenez (three), Funkhouser (one), Fulmer (three) and Krol (one).

Cabrera waits for No. 500

The scoring began in the first inning, as back-to-back singles from Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario set up Miguel Cabrera's RBI single to center for a 1-0 lead. An ensuring passed ball advanced two runners into scoring position, and Daz Cameron — in his first game back from the injured list — hit an RBI groundout for a two-run edge.

The Angels quickly tied the game, but Cabrera did more damage in the second inning.

Tigers shortstop Zack Short heads home after his homer against Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy during the second inning at Comerica Park on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Stuck in a slump, Zack Short cranked a fastball from Angels starter Jose Quintana into the left-field seats to open the second frame with a 3-2 lead. Four consecutive singles — Dustin Garneau, Robbie Grossman, Schoop and Candelario — made it 4-2 and loaded the bases for Cabrera.

Facing Angels reliever Aaron Slegers, Cabrera turned on an inside two-seam fastball and pulled it down the third-base line. Cabrera's 10th double of the season plated three runs to give the Tigers a 7-2 advantage.

The 38-year-old went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

One home run away from No. 500 in his career, Cabrera missed out on his final chance to reach the milestone during the latest homestand at Comerica Park. The Tigers take to the road for five games, three against the Toronto Blue Jays (Friday-Sunday) and two against the St. Louis Cardinals (Tuesday-Wednesday) before coming back to Detroit.

Hinch, Jimenez tossed

Hinch received his first ejection as a Tiger in the fifth inning.

He was tossed from the game by Wolcott, the home plate umpire. The disagreement also included umpire crew chief Hunter Wendelstedt. It was Hinch's 17th ejection in his eight-year managerial career and the first since April 3, 2019.

The situation surrounded a lengthy replay review at the request of Angels manager Joe Maddon. After a longer-than-usual review, the umpires called catcher interference on Garneau, giving Justin Upton a free pass to first base.

As Hinch walked back to the dugout after his first exchange with Wolcott, he was ejected. He immediately turned around and followed Wolcott to the pitcher's mound, where Wendelstedt was standing. Hinch shouted in their faces and then exited.

In the sixth inning, Jimenez entered with one out and the bases loaded. He allowed an RBI single and two bases-loaded walks, allowing the Angels to cut their deficit to 10-5. When Lombard removed him, Jimenez began to argue balls and strikes with Wolcott.

The comments from Jimenez earned him the first ejection of his career.

Adding runs

Add-on runs from the Tigers in the fourth and fifth innings seemed crucial, at least until the Angels completed their comeback.

Candelario and Willi Castro pounded solo home runs in the fourth for a 9-2 lead. It was Castro's second straight game with a homer and his ninth long ball this season. Candelario's blast marked No. 10 for him in 2021.

Schoop doubled to score Grossman in the fifth, giving the Tigers their final run and a 10-2 lead.

Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is met by teammates after scoring against the Angels during the first inning at Comerica Park on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

