Detroit Tigers game vs. Chicago White Sox: Lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader

When: Game 1, 5:10 p.m. Thursday; Game 2 about 30 minutes after Game 1.

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

Game 1 probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (1-2, 5.23 ERA) vs. White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (3-0, 0.47 ERA).

Game 2 probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (2-2, 1.82 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (0-0, 4.15 ERA).

Game notes: Wednesday's game between the Tigers and Sox was rained out, so two games will be played starting at 5:10 p.m. Chicago stays home for a home set against Cleveland, while Detroit stays on the road, traveling to New York to play the Yankees.

• Box score

Game 1 Tigers lineup:

LF Robbie Grossman

3B Jeimer Candelario

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Niko Goodrum

DH Wilson Ramos

RF Victor Reyes

C Grayson Greiner

CF JaCoby Jones

P Casey Mize

Game 2 Tigers lineup: TBA

Live updates

