Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Atlanta Braves: Time, TV channel, more info

When: Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; Game 2, about 20 minutes after Game 1.

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).

• Box score

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 68 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Game 1, Tigers RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Braves RHP Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79 ERA); Game 2, Tigers RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA) vs. Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (21) pitches during the second inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, June 9, 2023.

COMEBACK POSSIBLE? Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin: 'I would have been happy to come back' to Detroit Tigers

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1 Tigers lineup: TBA.

Game 2 Tigers lineup: TBA.

Game notes: For the series finale with the Atlanta Braves, the Tigers will face one of the most exciting young rookies who's been really impressive in the small amount we've seen from him in the big leagues.

Smith-Shawver is just 20-years-old and has appeared in two games, with one start. He has allowed two runs, but neither of them were earned. He is the No. 1 prospect in the Braves organization and the right-hander is just two years removed from high school, but has quickly risen up the ranks and is already pitching for one of the best teams in baseball. He is the youngest pitcher to make a start for the Braves since 2011, according to MLB.com.

Advertisement

In his first career start against the Washington Nationals on June 9, he allowed just five base runners. That included three hits and two walks. Despite the pretty strong outing, Smith-Shawver did not pick up the win, as the Braves were tied when he exited the game with one out in the sixth inning.

Wednesday's showdown should be a good opportunity for Tigers fans to watch one of the up and coming stars of the league, one day after Detroit's own exciting youngster, Reese Olson, takes the mound.

As for who will be facing Smith-Shawver, the Tigers have right-hander Michael Lorenzen scheduled to pitch.

For the Tigers on Wednesday, right-hander Michael Lorenzen will take the mound. Lorenzen has had a good season overall, but really struggled in his last outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six runs on seven hits, including a home run to rookie sensation Corbin Carroll. The Diamondbacks offense is pretty potent, but the Braves offense is no joke either.

Advertisement

NL MVP front runner Ronald Acuña Jr. is hitting an impressive .328 with 13 home runs and an on-base percentage just below .400. That's without mentioning slugger Matt Olson, who has bashed 18 homers this year despite a batting average in the .230's.

Lorenzen may be looking for an easy bounce back after his last showing, but he won't find that against the Braves.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game score vs. Atlanta Braves: Time, TV, more info