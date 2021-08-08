Detroit Tigers cough up early lead, lose at Cleveland, 7-5, in series finale

In the battle of the bullpens, the Detroit Tigers jumped out to the three-run lead they would squander an inning later.

The Tigers' bats cooled off on Sunday as they fell to Cleveland, 7-5, in the finale of the three-game series at Progressive Field.

Tigers pitchers gave up seven runs, though only four were earned, on 11 hits, including two home runs, and two walks. Starter Willy Peralta pitched five innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out four.

Oscar Mercado of the Cleveland slides to second near Willi Castro of the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the fourth inning at Progressive Field on Aug. 8, 2021 in Cleveland.

The Tigers turned to right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who pitched two innings but gave up the go-ahead two-run homer to Bradley Zimmer in the seventh.

The loss puts the Tigers (54-60) 2½ games behind Cleveland (54-55) for second place in the American League Central. Detroit travels to Baltimore for a three-game series, beginning Tuesday.

King of the Hill

Exactly four months since Zach Plesac carved up the Tigers in his second start of the season, throwing seven scoreless innings and six strikeouts, Detroit tried to attack the 26-year-old righty's change-up and fastball.

The right-handed hitters in Detroit's lineup — Jonathan Schoop, Eric Haase, Zach Short, and Derek Hill — went 1-for-15 with one walk and eight strikeouts against Plesac who allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and three walks.

Hill had the big blow against Plesac, hitting his first major league home run. The three-run shot gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead in the second inning.

Congrats to @derekhill27 on his first career home run! pic.twitter.com/9S6oouazN4 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2021

A fielding error at the top of the third ruined a double play for Cleveland but set the Tigers in prime scoring position. A Plesac wild pitch brought Schoop home and seconds later Candelario doubled to left field, scoring Haase and giving the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

Story continues

Peralta buckled down in the third, striking out the side in order to preserve the Tigers' three-run lead.

Detroit Tigers center fielder Derek Hill (54) celebrates with shortstop Willi Castro (9) and third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) after hitting a home run Aug. 8, 2021 during the second inning against Cleveland at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Fumbling the fourth

A walk and a throwing error by shortstop Zack Short put runners on second and third with one out in the fourth inning for Cleveland. A sacrifice fly by Andres Gimenez, followed by an Austin Hedges RBI single and an Ernie Clement RBI double tied the game at five.

After a quick visit to the mound by pitching coach Chris Fetter, Peralta refocused and struck out Myles Straw to end the bleeding for the Tigers.

The offensive flow that the Tigers found early on dried up as they stranded five runners on base and combined for just one walk and five strikeouts against Cleveland's bullpen.

Righty Joe Jiménez came on in relief of Ramirez in the seventh for the Tigers, allowing a walk before getting two outs. Ian Krol pitched the eighth and ninth, giving up two hits.

Mia Berry is a sports reporting intern with the Free Press. Reach out via email: mberry@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers cough up early lead, lose at Cleveland, 7-5