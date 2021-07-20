Detroit Tigers clobber Texas Rangers, 14-0, for fourth win in a row

The fans at Comerica Park stood on their feet numerous times.

They kept cheering for Miguel Cabrera. He deserved all the ovations.

The Detroit Tigers (44-51) swung their way to a 14-0 victory over the Texas Rangers in Monday's series opener at Comerica Park — behind Cabrera's three-run double in the fifth inning and two-run single in the sixth inning. The 38-year-old finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs.

On a four-game winning streak, the Tigers are 35-27 since May 8.

They scored their 14 runs on 19 hits and six walks. Every player in the starting lineup recorded a hit, with multi-hit performances from seven players: Cabrera, Akil Baddoo (2-for-5, four RBIs), Jonathan Schoop (2-for-5, two RBIs), Robbie Grossman (2-for-4), Harold Castro (2-for-3), Isaac Paredes (3-for-3) and Victor Reyes (4-for-5).

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera runs during his double hit against the Texas Rangers during the bottom of the fifth inning at Comerica Park on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Rookie Casey Mize pitched four innings without conceding a run. The only hit against him came in the fourth. He didn't allow a walk and struck out two, throwing 34 of 54 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old remains under strict innings limits.

Relievers Joe Jimenez, Daniel Norris and Buck Farmer each tossed one scoreless inning. Ian Krol logged scoreless eighth and ninth innings. The Rangers recorded just four hits — without a walk — and struck out 10 times.

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson, an All-Star in 2021, was chased without recording an out in the sixth inning. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits and two walks, generating just two strikeouts. He departed with two runners on base, and the Tigers didn't slow down against reliever Brett Martin.

Seven-run sixth inning

Facing Martin with the bases loaded, Baddoo singled up the middle. He plated two runs — charged to Gibson — for an 8-0 lead. Schoop followed with an RBI single up the middle, and Grossman tacked on a single into left field to load up the bases.

Cabrera chased Martin with his single to left field. His second hit with the bases loaded scored two more runs for an 11-0 lead. The Rangers replaced Martin, who didn't record an out, with Scott Barlow.

Tigers right fielder Victor Reyes hits a double during the third inning against the Rangers at Comerica Park on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Barlow walked the first two batters he faced.

Jeimer Candelario's free pass loaded the bases, and Eric Haase's walk scored a run. At this point, all nine players in the lineup had stepped into the batter's box and reached safely, doing so with three walks and six singles. The last time the Tigers accomplished this feat was in the ninth inning Aug. 8, 2001, against the Rangers in Texas.

The first out made by the Rangers came on a sacrifice fly from Harold Castro. His fly ball into left field scored Cabrera from third base, giving the Tigers a 13-0 lead. Zack Short — who entered as a pinch-runner for Paredes — grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Tigers scored their 14th and final run on Candelario's bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Baddoo homers

The scoring started back in the third inning, when Baddoo drove a curveball into the right field seats for a two-run home run. His seventh blast of the season gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. The ball traveled 352 feet.

Tigers center fielder Akil Baddoo celebrates his home run during the third inning against the Rangers at Comerica Park on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Baddoo drew a seven-pitch walk in the fifth inning, putting runners at the corners with one out. He fell behind 0-2 in the count after three pitches but worked four consecutive balls to earn a free pass. Paredes, after doubling earlier in the inning, scored on Schoop's single to right field for a 3-0 lead.

The 22-year-old Baddoo is hitting .278 in 74 games.

Cabrera shows wheels

The strong at-bats from Paredes, Baddoo and Schoop were just the beginning of Gibson's troubles in the fifth inning. Grossman forced bases-loaded pressure with a hit by pitch, setting the table for Cabrera to attack.

Cabrera lined a changeup into the left-field corner for a double, scoring three runs for a 6-0 lead. As the Rangers relayed the ball to home plate, Cabrera turned on his speed. He raced toward third base but was called out on the throw from Texas' catcher.

But a replay review deemed Cabrera safe at third base. The play was ruled a double, with Cabrera advancing to third base on the throw home. (For reference, Cabrera has 17 triples in his 19-year career, and he hasn't picked up a three-bagger since 2016.)

Miguel Cabrera drives in three runs with a double to left field! And after a review...he's safe at 3B! This crowd is rocking! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/s40jz3o8kd — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 20, 2021

Cabrera's two-hit performance moved him into sole possession of 38th place on the all-time hits leaderboard, passing Jake Beckley and Rogers Hornsby, with 2,931 hits in his 19-year MLB career. He also picked up his 405th double as a Tiger, which tied him with Sam Crawford for seventh-most in franchise history.

He remains six home runs away from No. 500.

Gallo takes away early chances

The Tigers missed out on two opportunities because of Joey Gallo's arm in right field.

In the third inning, Paredes singled with one out. The next batter, Reyes, slapped a sinker into right field. As Paredes cruised around second base, Gallo threw a dart to third baseman Brock Holt. Paredes was ahead of the throw, but he slid into third base too early, causing his momentum to stop before reaching the base.

The mistake on the bases gave the Rangers an easy out and took runners on the corners away from the Tigers. Three pitches later, however, Baddoo homered.

In the fourth, the Tigers produced three consecutive two-out singles, thanks to Candelario, Haase and Castro. The three singles would have scored a run, but Gallo threw home to catcher Jonah Heim — cutting down Candelario for the third out.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers clobber Texas Rangers, 14-0, for 4th straight