Detroit Tigers celebrate Tarik Skubal's first MLB win: 'He's going to be really good'

When Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal walked into the clubhouse following his first MLB win, his teammates greeted him with a celebratory beer shower.

Don't worry.

They all wore face masks.

"Yeah, that happened," Skubal said Saturday. "Socially distanced, but yeah. Awesome feeling."

The last two weeks have been quite the emotional roller coaster — from getting on a fancy charter plane to making sense of league-wide strikes to protest racial inequality. Called up on Aug. 17, he was shelled the next day in his MLB debut but has improved in each of his two appearance since.

Game 1 Saturday: How Boyd responded when his team needed him most

The next step in his development came Saturday in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins; he cruised through five innings in the Tigers' 4-2 victory at Comerica Park. He allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two. Thanks to Miguel Cabrera's two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, he notched his first big-league win.

"It was awesome for him and for us," first baseman Jeimer Candelario said Saturday. "He throws the ball really well. He's got some nasty stuff. We're just excited to have him here. Keep growing and, man, he's going to be really good. I like him. It was really special for him and for us."

It was just the pick-me-up the Tigers (15-16) needed after a long week of intense conversations beyond baseball. Detroit has won six of eight games after a nine-game losing streak.

Skubal's Comerica Park debut could've had a few more bumps had it not been for center fielder Victor Reyes. In the fourth inning, Skubal left a changeup in the middle of the zone, and 40-year-old Nelson Cruz launched it 431 feet to tie the game at 2.

Two batters later, Miguel Sano stepped into the box.

Sano swung on a hittable 1-2 changeup from Skubal on the outside edge and sent it 413 feet, just left of the center-field shrubs. As Skubal turned around, he didn't expect it to carry, but some help from the wind sent it on a path over the wall.

Reyes had other plans, gathering himself at the fence and leaping straight up to bring the ball back onto the field.

"You know, it's Sano, and he's pretty strong," Reyes said through interpreter Carlos Guillen. "I saw the wall, and I saw that I was going to be able to jump. So I made a big jump and caught it."

