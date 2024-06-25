Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize sets career high with 10 strikeouts in 8-1 loss to Phillies

Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize was disappointed with himself for allowing four runs in the first inning. He also didn't like the fact that he needed 101 pitches to record 13 outs against the Philadelphia Phillies, completing just 4⅓ innings.

But Mize, who set a career high with 10 strikeouts, took a step forward in the overall effectiveness of his pitches despite an 8-1 loss to the Phillies — the best team in the National League — in Monday's opener of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

"The thing that I value the most is runs and innings, and that's still true today," Mize said. "The scoreboard wasn't good. I wasn't lying when I tell you that's what I care about. This is why. We lost the game because of it."

The Tigers (36-42) didn't win, but Mize proved he is capable of missing bats.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) takes the ball to relieve starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, June 24, 2024.

WELCOME BACK? Spencer Turnbull talks drama with Detroit Tigers in return to Comerica Park with Phillies

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick posted a 35.8% whiff rate — the second-highest of his 54-start career, over parts of four seasons — by generating 19 whiffs on 53 swings with six four-seam fastballs, six sliders, five splitters and two sinkers.

Mize entered Monday's start with a 19.2% whiff rate in his first 14 starts, returning from elbow and back surgeries. In his 15th start, Mize showcased the best versions of his slider and splitter, all while maintaining a firm fastball.

"I've been trying to certainly have better execution but even have better execution of the misses," Mize said of his slider and splitter, "just over the plate to make the hitters think about them a little bit longer, which allows the fastball to play better in the zone."

But the 27-year-old surrendered four runs (three earned) on nine hits and zero walks.

"He did a lot of good things," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He also had a tough time getting into the game."

The first inning began with a fielding error by shortstop Zach McKinstry, which allowed Kyle Schwarber to reach safely on a ground ball. The next four batters collected hits — Trea Turner (double), Bryce Harper (two-run double), Alec Bohm (two-run home run), Nick Castellanos (single) — to put the Phillies ahead, 4-0.

Harper smoked a fastball on the bottom rail of the strike zone into right-center field for his double; Bohm crushed a hanging slider to left-center field for his home run.

"I was OK with my stuff from the start," Mize said. "A couple mistakes there put us in a huge hole. After that, I just kept trying to execute pitches. I don't think my stuff got magically better after the first four hitters. It was just unfortunate how the game started."

Mize bounced back by retiring the next three batters in the first inning. He then worked around a leadoff single in the second, a two-out single in the third and a leadoff single in the fourth. He allowed back-to-back hits — Harper's double and Bohm's single — in the fifth before a strikeout competed his 15th start.

Mize's 10 strikeouts along the way: Brandon Marsh (swinging strike, fastball) and David Dahl (swinging strike, splitter) in the first inning, Schwarber (swinging strike, splitter) and Harper (swinging strike, fastball) in the second, Bohm (swinging strike, fastball), Castellanos (swinging strike, slider) and Marsh (foul tip, slider) in the third, Garrett Stubbs (called strike, fastball) and Schwarber (swinging, slider) in the fourth and Castellanos (called strike, slider) in the fifth inning.

"There's certainly some good things that I can build on," Mize said.

Left-handed reliever Tyler Holton replaced Mize with one out and runners on the corners. There were two runners in scoring position with two outs when he struck out Marsh, a left-handed hitter, with a down-and-away slider to keep additional runs off Mize's tab in the fifth.

In the sixth, the Phillies grabbed a 7-1 lead with Harper's three-run home run off Holton's two-strike changeup with two outs. The homer took place after a pair of walks.

The first of two walks from Holton snapped a streak of 26 innings without a walk from Tigers pitchers, dating back to Friday's sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

The Phillies then took an 8-1 lead when Bohm, who has 28 doubles, hit an RBI two-bagger off right-handed reliever Mason Englert with two outs in the eighth.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling (8) breaks his bat as he hits into a triple play in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A triple play

The Phillies showed some glove work, too, turning MLB's first 1-3-5 triple play since July 11, 1929.

It happened in the third inning, when Matt Vierling hit a weak broken-bat lineout to Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. The runners on the corners thought the ball bounced before landing in Nola's glove, so they took off running.

McKinstry, who was on third base, thought the ball hit the ground.

"A lot of different pieces (of the bat) spraying everywhere," McKinstry said. "I thought it went down, and then I thought he caught it. The read was if (it) went to the pitcher, just to see him throw it to a base, so I took a shuffle, shuffle and went home on it. I don't want to say I wasn't sure, but I thought the ball hit the ground."

McKinstry ran through home plate; Carson Kelly moved toward second base. Both runners were thrown out to complete the inning-ending play, with easy lobs from Nola on the mound to Harper at first to Bohm at third base.

"He misread the play," Hinch said of McKinstry.

It was the first triple play turned against the Tigers since Aug. 3, 2017, as well as the first triple play in MLB in 2024.

The last 1-3-5 triple play, which occurred in 1929, happened in a game between the Tigers and Boston Red Sox at Navin Field — which would later be called Tiger Stadium at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull — in Detroit.

TIGERS NEWSLETTER: How Tarik Skubal stacks up vs. AL Cy Young winners

Just one run

For the Phillies, Nola allowed one run on six hits and zero walks with six strikeouts across seven innings.

He threw 90 pitches.

"It was all about his breaking ball," Hinch said. "It was a soft contact pitch for him. It was a swing-and-miss pitch. He fouled off a couple that he left in the zone. He threw some that just flat-out beat us. He's got good stuff, and he usually has pretty good command, but he had plenty of room to operate."

The Tigers scored their lone run in the fifth inning with back-to-back two-out hits from McKinstry and Kelly.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Zach McKinstry (39) hits a double in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, June 24, 2024.

McKinstry hit Nola's middle-down curveball for a double and scored from second base when Kelly hit Nola's middle-middle sinker into center. The lone run cut the Tigers' deficit to 4-1, but the Phillies answered with three runs in the next inning.

The Tigers finished with seven hits and zero walks off three pitchers.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him @EvanPetzold.

Listen to our weekly Tigers show "Days of Roar" every Monday afternoon on demand at freep.com, Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers fall to Philadelphia Phillies, 8-1, despite whiffs