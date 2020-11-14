The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods, field resume Round 2 at Augusta National

How the Detroit Tigers' bullpen will change under AJ Hinch

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read

Detroit Tigers reliever Buck Farmer has already earned a nickname from manager AJ Hinch.

Hinch, announced Oct. 30 as the team's manager, informed Farmer of significant changes coming to the bullpen in 2021. The 46-year-old manager is throwing out concrete labels and defined roles, meaning Farmer isn't his set-up man, as some would have expected.

As for the nickname? Elder statesman.

"I've never felt like a veteran before," Farmer said in response, laughing. "But I guess I have to."

[ Tigers' Buck Farmer has matured to the point of asking Casey Mize for advice ]

Farmer, who's spent parts of seven seasons in the majors, most recently worked as the eighth-inning pitcher, giving way to closer Bryan Garcia for the ninth. The seventh inning belonged to either Gregory Soto or Jose Cisnero.

But that's not how Hinch plans to steer the bullpen moving forward.

"Roles and how I see it all factoring in, we're so far away from that, but I like soft roles more than I like defined innings," Hinch said Thursday. "Don't get too rigid in the use of your bullpen because whoever you name closer you might need in the seventh or eighth inning. I've shown myself to do that in the past."

Detroit Tigers reliever Buck Farmer pitches in the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Detroit Tigers reliever Buck Farmer pitches in the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Last season, the Tigers' bullpen was marred by inconsistency. The group finished with a 4.94 ERA, sixth worst in the majors. But despite the ugly collective performance, Garcia had a breakthrough second year with a 1.66 ERA in 21⅔ innings. Cisnero registered a 3.03 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings, and Farmer (3.80 ERA) was steady for his second season in a row.

From 2020 season: Detroit Tigers feel 'most comfortable' with Bryan Garcia as closer

Soto touched 100 mph with his fastball on 22 occasions, but his command faltered down the stretch. He had a 4.30 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 13 walks in 23 innings.

"We have good arms," Hinch said. "We have some prospects that need to take a step forward. We also have some breakthrough guys. Again, I think there's some opportunity to add to that depending on how the winter goes."

If there's one message Hinch wants to make clear, it's that he believes in using one guy for multiple innings. In 2020, the three-batter rule was implemented, meaning all pitchers must face a minimum of three batters per outing unless the inning ends.

"It's important for you to be able to get through that pitch count and that growing pitch count," Hinch said, "or the matchups that happen when I can leave you in a game."

There's another thing, too: Hinch pays attention to rest periods, so he doesn't want to force relievers to warm up in the bullpen unless they're going to be used in the game.

When Hinch first started managing, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009, veteran managers gave him the scoop on the best practice for managing a bullpen: "AJ, don't blow your bullpen out in the bullpen."

"It's the last thing you do when you build a team and the first thing you ask your general manager for when things aren't going well," Hinch said. "It's like, 'Give me another bullpen arm, give me another bullpen arm.'"

Solving Joe Jimenez

Hinch remembers meeting reliever Joe Jimenez, the Tigers' ex-closer (as of last season), at the 2018 All-Star Game. At the time, Jimenez was a rising star in the organization and known as the closer of the future.

It was only a matter of time before he broke records, the franchise thought.

"He was so excited to get to pitch in that game and feel like an All-Star with his peers," Hinch said. "In the world of setting the bar high, how much higher can you get than being named an All-Star?"

[ Tigers' Joe Jimenez was an All-Star. Where it went wrong and how he can fix it ]

American League pitcher Joe Jimenez of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the fourth inning in the MLB All Star Game at Nationals Ballpark on July 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
American League pitcher Joe Jimenez of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the fourth inning in the MLB All Star Game at Nationals Ballpark on July 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Jimenez's fastball sits at 95 mph but rides up to 98 mph, and his wipeout slider is a tough task for any batter. But when Jimenez loses control, which happened quite often in 2020, his opponents turn him into batting practice.

Despite seven scoreless innings to finish the year, Jimenez ended with a 7.15 ERA. He gave up seven homers in 22⅔ innings. For a brief stretch, former manager Ron Gardenhire didn't know when to put him in games.

No matter what he tried, Jimenez crumbled. This happened in 2019, too.

[ Why Joe Jimenez is angry with Twins' Miguel Sano: 'He was wrong' ]

Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez&#39;s 2020 MLB percentile rankings from Statcast.
Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez's 2020 MLB percentile rankings from Statcast.

Hinch hopes pitching coach Chris Fetter and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves, who will work primarily in the bullpen, can unlock the closer of the future the Tigers have banked on for years.

"Feds and Juan are going to have to attack the differences between 2018, 2019, 2020 in the different performances that he's had," Hinch said.

[ What makes Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter the perfect hire ]

Don't forget that Jimenez is only 25 years old.

"I think Joe is still a good, viable pitcher going into the future," general manager Al Avila said last month. "At the end, you saw the velocity spike up and the sharpness of his slider getting better and, of course, he's got the changeup. I think he's still a guy that you can count on as we move forward."

Evan Petzold is a sports reporting intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch's bullpen strategy for 2021

Latest Stories

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Lost ball leaves DeChambeau in danger of missing Masters cut

    US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose ball-bashing feats had people fearing he would overwhelm Augusta National, is struggling just to make the cut at the Masters.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Longtime Kentucky assistant coach John Schlarman dies at age 45

    John Schlarman was an all-SEC offensive lineman for the Wildcats before becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater in 2013.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • Iowa drubs Minnesota 35-7 for 6th straight win for the pig

    Iowa's defense clamped down hard on Minnesota all night, coming awfully close to its first shutout in the series since 2009. Coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout in the final seconds to try to help get the Gophers in the end zone, and Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz fired back by using all three of his in a row. Tyler Goodson rushed for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Iowa beat Minnesota 35-7 on Friday to keep the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for a sixth straight season.

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Tiger Woods walks off course T-22 when Masters second round was suspended

    Tiger Woods, 4-under at T-22, walked off the course on the 10th hole when play was suspended due to darkness on Friday.

  • Rumor: Boston looking to trade up to draft Isaac Okoro

    Okoro may be the best athlete and best perimeter defender in this draft.