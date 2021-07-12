Detroit Tigers take swing on Bryant University RHP Tyler Mattison in Round 4 of MLB draft

The Detroit Tigers selected Bryant University pitcher Tyler Mattison with their fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft.

Mattison, 21, was chosen No. 104 overall. He is the fifth player drafted by the Tigers, following high school pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 3 overall), Texas right-handed pitcher Ty Madden (No. 32), high school infielder Izaac Pacheco (No. 39) and Alabama right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith (No. 74).

Rounds 2-10 of the draft are Monday, and Rounds 11-20 are Tuesday afternoon.

BIG RISK, BIG REWARD: Why Tigers think prep pitcher Jackson Jobe is 'total package'

JEFF SEIDEL: Why I absolutely love that Tigers picked pitcher Jackson Jobe in MLB draft

The player

A senior in 2021, Mattison posted a 10-3 record, 2.46 ERA, 14 walks and 95 strikeouts over 80⅓ innings across 13 starts. He pitched 232⅔ innings across 46 games (39 starts) in his college career, logging a 3.52 ERA. There isn't a lot out there about Mattison, considering most evaluators weren't expecting him to get picked in the fourth round. Baseball America points out his fastball sits between 92-95 mph and reached 97 mph, and this pitch has proven to sustain its velocity deep into his starts. Of his secondary pitches, his changeup is his biggest weapon. He also throws a curveball and cutter.

TRACKING: Tigers' 2021 MLB draft picks, round-by-round selections

Why it's a risk

Mattison slipped under the radar, similar to the way Tarik Skubal dropped to the ninth round in 2018, because there are some uncertainties. If he develops a strong breaking ball or if his cutter becomes a dominant pitch, the Tigers will likely be pleased with the results. But there's a chance he doesn't develop a strong third pitch to enhance his fastball-changeup mix. He went undrafted in last year's five-round event, after recording an 8.53 ERA, 10 walks and 18 strikeouts over 19 innings (four starts) in the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By picking Mattison, the Tigers have set themselves up for a developmental test that could pay off with a big reward.

Evan Petzold is a sports reporter at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers take P Tyler Mattison in Round 4 of MLB draft