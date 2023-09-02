Detroit Tigers' Andre Lipcius hits first MLB home run in just second game

The Detroit Tigers called up Andre Lipcius for his first taste of the majors on Friday.

It looks like he likes the flavor.

After a pair of at-bats off the bench on Friday in Chicago, Lipcius has his first hit of his MLB career. And it was a home run.

Lipcius, a high draft pick by the Tigers in 2019, took a 1-2 pitch from White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger deep to left-center for a two-run shot in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.

First hit! FIRST HOMER!



Andre Lipcius will remember this one forever. pic.twitter.com/jwi4KzYxF7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 2, 2023

The right-handed-hitting third baseman hit .272 with 11 home runs in 97 games in Triple-A this season. He'll likely play several positions in this season's final month, and has a chance to make the Tigers next season.

Lipcius, batting sixth in the lineup on Saturday, between Kerry Carpenter — whom he drove in — and fellow recent call-up Parker Meadows, capped the four-run first inning with his long blast.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Andre Lipcius hits first MLB home run in second game