Detroit Tigers' Al Avila won't seek winning baseball in 2021. He seeks something bigger

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read

Underneath his mask, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila smiled.

He stood outside The Corner Ballpark, the old site of Tiger Stadium, and tended to the needs of families by gifting coronavirus protection supplies, baseball gear and food.

One man asked him for an autograph. "Of course," Avila responded, picking up a blue pen and signing the back of a COVID-19 screening form. "This is going in the Hall of Fame," the man shouted. Avila had made his day. The man offered up another comment: "You should lead the Detroit Lions."

Avila awkwardly chuckled. Avila has enough of his own problems to sort out. A few minutes later, the leader of the Tigers' rebuild discussed his offseason plans.

"I look at it as being disciplined this year and resisting an urge to really try to step up," Avila said Friday. "The last thing we want to do is go out and spend some money that we're trying to get rid of next year or the year after that."

Another awkward moment, seemingly portraying Avila's fear of the unknown. Because if you read between the lines, it becomes clear Avila isn't bringing winning baseball back to Detroit during the 2021 season. Though it doesn't mean the Tigers will flounder forever.

Avila's comments have nothing to do with the logistics of spending or not spending. Rather, his words reflect the franchise's dilemma: Does it inch closer to a .500 record in 2021, while still standing several prospects and moves away from the playoffs? Or does it stand pat for another marquee draft pick and keep its options open for next winter's star-studded free-agent class?

Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila talks with reporters at TigerFest Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit Michigan.
Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila talks with reporters at TigerFest Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit Michigan.

Avila blames the team's inability to spend big in free agency on money problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic (such as no fans in the Comerica Park stands in 2020).

"I am very optimistic about (fans) next year," Avila said. "As we move forward into the summer and into 2022, I think things will be back to normal, hopefully. Right now, as we move forward from the (financial) losses that we came from, and the possible losses we're going into at the beginning (of 2021), it's really difficult."

[ Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila 'resisting urge' to spend big, taking his time in free agency ]

Sure, that might be a problem, but I'm not buying that it's holding the Tigers back.

If Christopher Ilitch — one of MLB's richest owners — needed to sign Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, J.T. Realmuto or George Springer to win the 2021 World Series, finances wouldn't prevent it from happening. But right now, even with one of those players, the Tigers wouldn't be ready for the World Series, let alone the playoffs.

That's the point Avila is trying to convey, and it makes sense.

The on-field quality is expected to be poor in new manager AJ Hinch's first campaign. But it should allow the franchise to get a better idea of what it has at the top of its prospect ranks.

"We want some of the younger guys to get a little bit closer," Avila said. "The guys that are already there, we want them to feel a little more established. There's a timing factor from the economics and talent on the field."

[ MLB scouts project future for Detroit Tigers' Rule 5 draft pick Akil Baddoo ]

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch signs on with the franchise as owner Christopher Ilitch, left, and general manager Al Avila look on on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch signs on with the franchise as owner Christopher Ilitch, left, and general manager Al Avila look on on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Avila knows fans are sick of losing: 98 losses in 2017, 98 in 2018, a whopping 114 in 2019 and 35 in the 60-game 2020 season. The Tigers have lost 64% of their games over the past four seasons. And in the past six years, they have four last-place finishes in the AL Central.

"We're looking at long-term sustainability, so you got to be disciplined to do that," he said. "You got to have thick skin because I know people want it now. You get a little attacked here and there, but you know what, we'll see it through. At the end, we'll make the right decisions and be successful."

Making the right decisions requires the Tigers to avoid the wrong decisions.

Jordan Zimmermann's $25 million salary came off the books after the 2020 season, as did the annual $6 million owed to Prince Fielder, who hasn't played for the Tigers since 2013. Both salaries, along with a few others, constrained the franchise and set it on course toward the current rebuild.

In November 2015, Avila called it a "dream come true" to sign Zimmermann, his top free-agent target, to a five-year, $110 million contract. It was his first major signing as the team's GM. But it quickly spiraled downward, as Zimmermann became a liability even when he wasn't injured.

Avila won't say it directly, but it's clear he's haunted by that acquisition and others early in his GM tenure.

"To go in here right now and make a big splash, and then all of a sudden it doesn't work out, and then you're trying to dump the salaries the following year," Avila said, "that's not what we're looking at."

The only guaranteed contract on the budget through 2023 is Miguel Cabrera's annual mega-payday — $30 million in 2021, then $32 million in both 2022 and 2023 — meaning the Tigers' payroll is one of the lowest in baseball. Plus, there's a new manager in town with previous postseason and World Series experience: Hinch won it all in 2017 with the Houston Astros.

Hinch wasn't hired to lose in Detroit. Not like former manager Ron Gardenhire, who was tasked with laying the foundation of the rebuild. But the Tigers also are a step behind the Astros team that Hinch took over in 2015 and guided to the playoffs. Houston won just 70 games the year before Hinch arrived, finishing fourth in the AL West. The next season, the Astros used the pick they got when their 2014 No. 1 overall pick, Brady Aiken, declined to sign to select Alex Bregman at No. 2 overall, adding another cornerstone player for years to come.

[ AJ Hinch, the Detroit Tigers and the fairy-tale ending he's seeking ]

The Tigers are still trying to figure out how many cornerstone players exist within the franchise.

Right-hander Casey Mize, lefty Tarik Skubal, third baseman Isaac Paredes and outfielder Daz Cameron made their MLB debuts in 2020, but they haven't experienced a full season. And right-handers Matt Manning and Alex Faedo, left-hander Joey Wentz, third baseman Spencer Torkelson, outfielder Riley Greene and catcher Dillon Dingler are still awaiting their turn.

It's unclear how many of them will become everyday big leaguers, but the Tigers are counting on them. Until Avila knows what he has in those investments from the draft, he has no plans to significantly upgrade the roster in free agency.

And yet?

The waiting game can't last forever.

"I do believe that the organization understands that, in order to advance this, we're going to need to invest in players," Hinch said in November. "We're going to need some player development, to have some players come up and contribute. Takes a little bit of everything."

Evan Petzold is a sports reporting intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Why Detroit Tigers' Al Avila won't seek winning baseball in 2021

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Thrown shoe costs Florida dearly in loss to LSU

    Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU

  • College football takeaways: Florida's all-time bungle opens door for teams in CFP chase

    The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.

  • Utah State game canceled after players protest president's alleged comments about interim coach's religion

    The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.

  • Swamp stunner: L-S-Shoe tops No. 6 Florida on 57-yard FG

    For the Tigers, those will be fond memories. For the Gators, they will be nightmares. Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, York delivered the kick of his life with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.

  • Kevin Holland’s brutal knockout tops UFC 256 performance bonuses

    The UFC closed out its 2020 pay-per-view events with a fight card that suffered from several title bouts dropping off, but which delivered when it came to action come fight time. There were numerous candidates for the UFC 256 performance bonuses, including both the Fight of the Night honors and the Performance of the Night awards, for which fighters receive a $50,000 bonus. Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Middleweight contender Kevin Holland continued raging through 2020 with his fifth victory of the year at UFC 256. Fighting off of his back, Holland knocked out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza less than two minutes into their main card bout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. "(Holland) destroyed Jacare from his back. Very, very impressive. I was blown away with him tonight," UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Kevin Holland drops punches on Jacare Souza at UFC 256 Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev Rafael Fiziev continued his winning ways with his Performance of the Night victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 256. Fiziev knocked out Moicano inside the final minute of the first round of the preliminary bout. Rafael Fiziev cracks Renato Moicano at UFC 256 Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brando Moreno Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba looked like they would be a lock for Fight of the Night after their mid main card war, but headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno "robbed the women" of that honor, said White. Figueiredo barely held on to his men's UFC flyweight belt after his majority draw with Moreno, but he and Moreno each boosted their stock with fans after their epic battle. At first, Figueiredo seemed to simply walk through Moreno's punches and kicks, blasting him with his brutal power. Somehow though, Moreno never crumbled to Figueiredo's power shots and then even ramped up his own output. In the end, the judges scored it 47-46 for Figueiredo and then 47-47 and 47-47, keeping the belt wrapped around Figueiredo's waist. Regardless, it was close enough that White believes they need to run it back. "You absolutely positively do that rematch." Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul UFC 256 video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier could usher fans back at UFC 257 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Ron Rivera doesn't like Washington staying at 'loser hotels'

    The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.

  • 76ers fan to give memorabilia back to Johnny Bench

    The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.

  • Antetokounmpo gets scare in Bucks' loss to Mavericks

    Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into Saturday night's 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith.

  • Only four players were teammates with both LeBron and MJ. We spoke to all four about the GOATs

    After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.

  • Marshawn Lynch open to coming out of retirement — under one condition

    Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.

  • Cowboys are not happy about being flexed out of primetime for the Browns

    Michael Irvin and Mike McCarthy are salty about being affiliated with a lousy team

  • Why LeBron James, Frank Vogel and other Lakers are raving about Talen Horton-Tucker

    Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.

  • Steph Curry calls his new pregame tunnel shot from the stands ‘a tough act to follow’

    After swishing a new tunnel shot from the stands, Steph Curry called the end to his pregame shooting routine "a tough act to follow."

  • Who will be Patriots' QB in 2021? Peter King shares insight on veteran options

    If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.

  • Former Notre Dame football player Taylor Dever dies at age 31

    Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.

  • UFC 256 full results: Figueiredo-Moreno ends in majority draw; Oliveira dominates Ferguson

    Deiveson Figueiredo retained his flyweight title in a Fight of the Year candidate against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

  • Jalen Smith with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns) with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/12/2020

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Detroit Lions predictions vs. Green Bay Packers: This will be a tight game

    Free Press writers make predictions for Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field (4:25 p.m., Fox).

  • Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette injures himself with front-flip TD celebration (Video)

    Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times. 