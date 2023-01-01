Detroit Tigers acquire INF Tyler Nevin in New Year's Eve trade with Baltimore Orioles

The Detroit Tigers added an infielder on New Year's Eve.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris, who has emphasized the organization's investment in young players, acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Nevin, 25, joins the 40-man roster. To make room, left-hander Zach Louge was designated for assignment.

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Nevin (41) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Cedric Mullins single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. The Orioles won 4-0. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Last season, Nevin hit .197 with two home runs, 20 walks (10.9% walk rate) and 46 strikeouts (25% strikeout rate) in 58 games for the Orioles. He started 40 games at third base, seven games at first base, two games in left field and one game in right field.

Nevin also played 44 games for Triple-A Norfolk, hitting .291 with seven homers, 21 walks and 26 strikeouts.

He hit .286 with one homer, four walks and five strikeouts over six games for the Orioles in 2021, his first season in the big leagues, giving him a .205 batting average across 64 games in his MLB career.

The Colorado Rockies drafted Nevin with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2015 draft, then traded him to the Orioles in August 2020.

His father, Phil, played for the Tigers from 1995-97 and is currently the manager of the Los Angeles Angels. Phil Nevin played 12 years in the majors for seven teams, primarily with the San Diego Padres.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers acquire Tyler Nevin in trade with Baltimore Orioles