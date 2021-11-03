Detroit Tigers acquire catcher Tucker Barnhart in trade with Cincinnati Reds

The Detroit Tigers didn't wait long to make a splash.

One day after the World Series concluded, the Tigers acquired Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart in a trade, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. In exchange, the Tigers sent infield prospect Nick Quintana to the Reds.

Barnhart, 30, has played all eight of his MLB seasons with the Reds. He is best known for his defense as a two-time Gold Glove winner, but the left-hander also hit .247 with seven home runs and 48 RBIs in 116 games this past season.

Oct 1, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers acquire C Tucker Barnhart in trade with Reds