Detroit Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac aims for fourth straight Ford Field win

A look at the Detroit Supercross numbers shows Eli Tomac with four wins in the last five races at Ford Field, but Cooper Webb has the red plate after a wild night in Indianapolis.

The Pontiac Silverdome hosted the first Supercross race in Detroit with Marty Smith winning the overall in a four-moto format. He won two of those features on his way to the top step. From 1976 through 2005, the Silverdome hosted 46 premiere class races, which still ranks it third among all venues behind Angel Stadium in Anaheim and the infield course at the Daytona International Speedway.

Since 2002, Ford Field has been the host stadium to Supercross nine more races have been added to the tally.

Prior to last year, only one Detroit winner went on to take the title until Tomac made it two last year. Last year’s win for Tomac was his 42nd, which gave him sole possession of fifth on that leaderboard.

Tomac has the last three wins at Ford Field, but since the series skipped this venue in 2018 and 2020, they are a little spread out. Last year’s win was part of an incredible streak of five consecutive that began in Arlington, Texas and ended in Seattle.

Last year, Tomac was followed across the line by Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia. Meanwhile, his two closest rivals for the 2023 championship each had an off night with Cooper Webb eight laps off the pace in 20th and Chase Sexton finishing 22nd.

In Indy, on a severely rutted course, Hunter Lawrence scored his 10th 250 win, which ties him for 22nd on the all-time wins’ list. Should he win this week in Detroit, he will tie his brother Jett Lawrence and move up to 17th.

Nate Thrasher also claimed a double-digit milestone in Indy. Finishing second, he now has 10 top-fives in the 250 class in 23 starts. Remarkably, 17 of his efforts have netted top-10s.

Last week’s third-place finisher Jordon Smith could have something to say about Lawrence winning. He stood on the top of the box in 2017 in this race and is the only Detroit winner in the field.

Duplicating the statistic from the 450 class, only two 250 Ford Field winners have claimed the championship, and just as in the senior division, Jett Lawrence joined Tomac last year.

Last Five Indianapolis Winners

450s

2022: Eli Tomac

2019: Eli Tomac

2017: Eli Tomac

2016: Jason Anderson

2015: Eli Tomac

250s

2022: Jett Lawrence

2019: Austin Forkner

2017: Jordon Smith

2016: Malcolm Stewart

2015: Justin Bogle

