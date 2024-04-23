Detroit streets you can't drive on, cross or use for parking — you will be towed
Detroit has released what it describes as the final phases of road closures connected to the upcoming NFL draft, so make a plan if you're venturing downtown over the coming days.
The event, which is expected to attract about 300,000 people to the city, is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.
The city, in a news release, said there would be no east/west traffic crossing Woodward from Jefferson to Interstate 75 during these final phases, known as 5A and 5B. In addition, no parking is allowed on the affected streets during the closures. Any vehicles left there "will be removed."
"There will be extensive on-street parking restrictions from Wednesday, April 24th, through Sunday, April 28th. Please pay attention to temporary signage that may restrict parking downtown. Parking violations will be strictly enforced," the release said.
Here are Phase 5A closures (12:01 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Sunday), according to the release:
Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue
Woodward from the Fisher Service Drive to Larned
John R from Farmer to Woodward
Clifford from Woodward to Griswold
Grand River from Griswold to Farmer
Beaubien from Lafayette to Macomb
Monroe from Brush to St. Antoine
Jefferson from Randolph to M-10/Washington Boulevard (including access to Ford Underground garage)
Adams from Park to Witherell
Park/Witherell at Woodward (the south end of Grand Circus Park)
Westbound Madison from John R to Witherell
Northbound Washington from John R to Park
Phase 5B closures (12:01 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Sunday):
State/Gratiot from Griswold to Library
Farmer from Monroe to Gratiot
Griswold from Jefferson to Michigan
Southbound Washington from Larned to the circle in front of Huntington Place
Randolph from Jefferson to Fort
Brush from Fort to Monroe
Lafayette from Beaubien to Brush
Congress from Brush to Woodward
Larned from Woodward to Brush Street
However, the following roads will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday because of a Tigers home game:
Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue
Woodward Avenue from Adams to Montcalm
Adams Street from Park to Witherell
The release noted that roads immediately surrounding Comerica Park will be closed during Tigers games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday.
Earlier phase street closures, listed below, are already underway.
Phase 4 closures last until 11:59 p.m. April 30:
Southbound Woodward from Montcalm and Elizabeth
SB Woodward from State to Larned
Northbound Woodward from Larned to State
Michigan from Griswold to Woodward
Fort from Griswold to Woodward
Congress from Griswold to Randolph
Larned from Griswold to just east of Woodward
Monroe from Randolph to Brush
Phase 3 closures last until May 6:
Southbound M-10 exit to Jefferson downtown will be closed — Exits 1A (West Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time
Westbound Jefferson from Beaubien to Washington
Eastbound Jefferson from Washington to Randolph
Bates from Jefferson to Atwater
Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates
Southbound Brush between Larned and Jefferson
All Tunnel traffic must use Interstate 375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures
Phase 2 closures last until May 5:
Northbound Woodward from East Congress to State
One lane of southbound Woodward on the west side of Campus Martius
Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward to Randolph
Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates
Bates from Cadillac Square to East Congress
Phase 1 closures last until May 7:
Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street
Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street
Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)
Bates Street (no through traffic)
