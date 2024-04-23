Detroit streets you can't drive on, cross or use for parking — you will be towed

Detroit has released what it describes as the final phases of road closures connected to the upcoming NFL draft, so make a plan if you're venturing downtown over the coming days.

The event, which is expected to attract about 300,000 people to the city, is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.

The city, in a news release, said there would be no east/west traffic crossing Woodward from Jefferson to Interstate 75 during these final phases, known as 5A and 5B. In addition, no parking is allowed on the affected streets during the closures. Any vehicles left there "will be removed."

"There will be extensive on-street parking restrictions from Wednesday, April 24th, through Sunday, April 28th. Please pay attention to temporary signage that may restrict parking downtown. Parking violations will be strictly enforced," the release said.

Banners for NFL teams line Woodward Avenue as work continues on the setup for the upcoming NFL draft near Campus Martius in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

More: The OnePass app is your ticket to the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit: What to know

Here are Phase 5A closures (12:01 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Sunday), according to the release:

Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

Woodward from the Fisher Service Drive to Larned

John R from Farmer to Woodward

Clifford from Woodward to Griswold

Grand River from Griswold to Farmer

Beaubien from Lafayette to Macomb

Monroe from Brush to St. Antoine

Jefferson from Randolph to M-10/Washington Boulevard (including access to Ford Underground garage)

Adams from Park to Witherell

Park/Witherell at Woodward (the south end of Grand Circus Park)

Westbound Madison from John R to Witherell

Northbound Washington from John R to Park

Phase 5B closures (12:01 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Sunday):

State/Gratiot from Griswold to Library

Farmer from Monroe to Gratiot

Griswold from Jefferson to Michigan

Southbound Washington from Larned to the circle in front of Huntington Place

Randolph from Jefferson to Fort

Brush from Fort to Monroe

Lafayette from Beaubien to Brush

Congress from Brush to Woodward

Larned from Woodward to Brush Street

However, the following roads will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday because of a Tigers home game:

Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

Woodward Avenue from Adams to Montcalm

Adams Street from Park to Witherell

The release noted that roads immediately surrounding Comerica Park will be closed during Tigers games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier phase street closures, listed below, are already underway.

More: A guide to breakfast, lunch and dinner near downtown Detroit during the NFL draft

Phase 4 closures last until 11:59 p.m. April 30:

Southbound Woodward from Montcalm and Elizabeth

SB Woodward from State to Larned

Northbound Woodward from Larned to State

Michigan from Griswold to Woodward

Fort from Griswold to Woodward

Congress from Griswold to Randolph

Larned from Griswold to just east of Woodward

Monroe from Randolph to Brush

Phase 3 closures last until May 6:

Southbound M-10 exit to Jefferson downtown will be closed — Exits 1A (West Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

Westbound Jefferson from Beaubien to Washington

Eastbound Jefferson from Washington to Randolph

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates

Southbound Brush between Larned and Jefferson

All Tunnel traffic must use Interstate 375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures

Phase 2 closures last until May 5:

Northbound Woodward from East Congress to State

One lane of southbound Woodward on the west side of Campus Martius

Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward to Randolph

Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates

Bates from Cadillac Square to East Congress

Phase 1 closures last until May 7:

Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street

Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

Bates Street (no through traffic)

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Become a subscriber. Submit a letter to the editor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL draft: Detroit releases final list of street closures