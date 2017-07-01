Detroit signs veteran d-man Daley — three years, $9.5 million

In a deal that’s been rumored for a while, the Red Wings have secured the services of blueliner Trevor Daley.

It’s a three-year, $9.5 million pact with an average cap hit of $3.178 million, per TSN. The move comes after Daley, 33, helped Pittsburgh capture back-to-back Stanley Cups, averaging 19:07 TOI this spring while racking up five points over 21 games.

The move remains consistent with Detroit GM Ken Holland’s refusal to enter a rebuilding phase. Daley should help with Holland’s goal of getting the Red Wings back into the playoffs, as he’s a steadying and veteran presence on the back end.

That said, Daley has dealt with injury problems in each of the past two years — playing only 53 and 56 games — and will be 34 at the start of next season.



