Detroit sets new NFL draft attendance record

If you were in Detroit for the 2024 NFL draft weekend, you were definitely not alone. After a Thursday night that saw over 275,000 fans in downtown Detroit to experience the first round, the enthusiastic crowd did not diminish.

Local officials placed the three-day crowd for the 2024 NFL draft at over 775,000. That breaks the event attendance record previously held by Nashville in 2019.

Good weather and a centralized location easily accessible for fans of many other teams helped pack downtown Detroit. The 2025 draft moves to Green Bay, population 106,000.

Portions of this article were originally published at Draft Wire by the same author.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire