Detroit selected to host 2024 NFL draft, with events taking place all over downtown

The NFL announced on Monday that the Detroit Lions will host the 2024 NFL draft.

The league announced during its owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, that the three-day event will be at Campus Martius, weather permitting. There will also be music events planned for Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena and fireworks for the Detroit River.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit selected to host 2024 NFL draft