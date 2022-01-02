Detroit at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 2

Detroit at Seattle How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 2

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Detroit (2-12-1), Seattle (5-10)

Detroit at Seattle Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

Seattle is a hot mess when it comes to consistency and drama with a defense that’s getting hit hard through the air over the last few weeks and an offense that isn’t cranking out enough consistently big things with the passing game.

Detroit is still balling. Its season was over a long time ago, and yet it still battles and is finding ways to keep the offense moving. The overall results might not be great, but there’s enough of a running game to matter and the defense should be able to hold up a wee bit against a Seattle passing attack that’s not throwing enough.

However …

Why Seattle Will Win

Tim Boyle.

Jared Goff is hurt for a Detroit passing attack that was solid over the last month. Boyle might be able to get a few yards, but it’s going to be hard keeping up is Seattle gets its offensive balance going early on.

The Seahawk running game has kicked it in with 140 yards or more in three of the last four games. Grind it out as much as possible, don’t take any crazy chances, and rely on the bad defense to come up with a few third down stops against Boyle.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

Is this really the last game at home for Russell Wilson?

He could and should be back, but there are a whole slew of things about to happen with this franchise. The Detroit defense is just good enough to keep the Seahawks from going off, but the game will be all Wilson in the fourth quarter as it starts to get a bit out of hand.

It’ll take a while, but Seattle will take over with two big pass plays … finally.

Detroit at Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 30, Detroit 17

Line: Seattle -8.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

