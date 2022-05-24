Detroit Red Wings at Worlds: Pius Suter, Switzerland beat Moritz Seider, Germany

Two Detroit Red Wings had quite a performance in a key game for their respective nations at the World Championship.

Forward Pius Suter scored a goal in the second period Tuesday en route to a 4-3 Switzerland victory over rival Germany. With the win, the Swiss locked up Group A and plays a quarterfinal against the U.S., where former Wings coach Jeff Blashill is an assistant. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic had accepted an invitation to play for the Americans, but had to pull out because of an injury.

Germany's Moritz Seider, right, is challenged by Switzerland's Janis Moser during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Switzerland in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday May 24, 2022.

Seider, who capped a 50-point rookie campaign by being named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, had an assist on Germany's second goal. Seider fired the puck through traffic from the point and was originally credited with the goal, but officials deemed the puck glanced off teammate Stefan Loibl. Seider has a goal and five assists in seven games.

Suter has three goals and five assists in seven games.

The Germans finished second in Group A and will play the No. 3 seed in Group B, pending Tuesdays later games.

(Left to right) Switzerland's forward Pius Suter, also a member of the Detroit Red Wings; Switzerland's forward Dario Simion; Switzerland's forward Denis Malgin; Switzerland's forward Timo Meier and Switzerland's defender Janis Moser celebrate the 2-3 goal by Malgin during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group A match between Germany and Switzerland in Helsinki, Finland, on May 24, 2022.

