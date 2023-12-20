Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes the save on Detroit Red Wings right wing Daniel Sprong (88) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Game notes: Every year in the final week before the holidays, there’s the rush to see old friends, even if they may be a little out of the way. And thus, the Wings head to Winnipeg to catch up with more than a few familiar faces wearing blue, baby blue and gray. (Or “grey,” since the game IS in Manitoba, eh?)

There’s Michigan State’s Mason Appleton, a 2015 sixth-rounder who has six goals and 10 assists, well on his way to topping the career highs (12 and 13, respectively, he set in 2020-21) with a goal in the Oct. 26 meeting between the Jets and Wings (a 4-1 Winnipeg victory). And former Red Wing Vladislav Namestnikov, the nephew of ex-Wing Slava Kozlov; Namestnikov is fourth on the roster with 12 assists in 27 games this season. And, hey, Cole Perfetti, who played his juniors in Saginaw before the Jets took him at No. 10 overall in 2020; he’s having a breakout season with 10 goals and 10 assists at age 22. And, of course, goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the Commerce Township product and 2020 Vezina Trophy winner who’s backing up the seven-year, $59.5 million contract he signed in October with a .916 save percentage and 2.43 goals-against average: You’re bringing the HoneyBaked Ham, right, big spender? “Yeah, no, that contract doesn’t kick in till next year.” So, the kids table again?

And Kyle Connor, why, we haven’t seen you since you were banging pucks off the post in Shelby Township and then at Michigan! “Actually, Uncle Freep, I’ve been in the NHL since 2016 and have the second-most NHL goals (226) of any U.S.-born player since then, including a Jets-leading 17 this season! I also have seven goals and six assists in 12 career games against the Wings, including one the last time we met, since I’m doing all of my own exposition anyway.” OK then, Kyle, but to us, you’ll always be the 2015-16 Big Ten freshman of the year that drew comparisons to Dylan Larkin from then-U-M coach Red Berenson: “I give Kyle Connor credit: He’s another Dylan Larkin-type skater and scorer,” Berenson told the Freep. “And he’s been even more prolific and more consistent than Dylan.”

Speaking of Larkin, he made his return Monday from a four-game absence brought on by a nasty set of hits earlier this month. Larkin picked up an assist on the Wings’ final goal of their 4-3 loss to the lowly Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena and logged 21:13 of ice time, second-most among Wings forwards. So much for an easy return. (J.T. Compher, another Michigan alum recently returning from an extended absence, was No. 1, with 22:26 on ice, though no points.)

Larkin’s assist came on the second goal by Alex DeBrincat, who’s now at a team-high 15 on the season — that’s a 39.6-goal pace. Both of DeBrincat’s goals were assisted by new Wing Patrick Kane, who’s up to a goal and three helpers in his seven games as a Wing. Kane needs just five more assists to move past Guy Lafleur for 34th all-time (and just 25 to move past Mike Modano for No. 2 among U.S.-born players — he probably won’t get them all vs. Winnipeg).

After tonight’s extended Hockeytown-family reunion, the Wings get Thursday off before their final home game before the holiday break, a matchup Friday night against Philadelphia. Then it’s off to New Jersey for another reunion with the Hughes brothers, and, finally, some egg nog, cookies and perhaps a brand new stick waiting under the tree.

Live updates

