Detroit Red Wings: Why Jakub Vrana needed 'fresh start' with St. Louis Blues

Simon Edvinsson will play at least one more game, Monday vs. Florida, but Detroit Red Wings are still designating him as emergency call-up.
Detroit Red Wings Simon Edvinsson and Derek Lalonde, March 20, 2023 in Detroit.
Nebraska opened spring practice with running back Anthony Grant suspended indefinitely to work on academics and other issues, first-year coach Matt Rhule announced.
Munetaka Murakami, likely headed to MLB in a year or two, was the hero of the night.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
There's only week left to qualify for the Masters off the top-50 in the world. LIV golfers aren't getting points so here's the list eligible at Augusta.
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
The most notable part of this year’s Sweet 16 might be how many of men’s college basketball’s perennial juggernauts aren’t part of it.
After his best finish in over a year and a half, Webb Simpson has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
Domantas Sabonis is putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers for the Kings this season.
Here is how much in earnings each player who made the cut took home from the 2023 Valspar Championship.
Reaves is going to get a massive pay raise this summer.
The Atlanta Braves have apparently decided who will replace the departed Dansby Swanson as their starting shortstop. It's not who most people expected it to be.
Lamar Jackson is better than Jared Goff, so why arent the Lions making a push for the Ravens QB? Mike Florio and Chris Simms have some ideas.
'We've pretty much fallen out of the race for the 10th spot unless we win every game, if you really look at it truthfully.'
The Sweet 16 is set after a pair of big upsets in the round of 32.
The Texans agreed to pay $6 million of Brandin Cooks‘ $18 million salary before the trade to the Cowboys. The Cowboys since have restructured the contract. They will turn $8 million of Cooks’ $12 million base salary into a signing bonus, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. His salary now is $4 million. Cooks will count [more]