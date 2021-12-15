Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders: TV, radio, game info

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: Entering Tuesday night's contest, the Wings have lost three straight games but despite the losses, they do gain perhaps their best player in return as forward Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the ice. The forward was in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 1. If the Red Wings can find a comforting trend on home ice, during their recent five game winning streak, four of the five games were played in Detroit. Three of the next four games are at home (Islanders, Devils 12/18, and Avalanche 12/20) with Carolina (12/16) on the road.

ANALYSIS: Red Wings need early-season version of Tyler Bertuzzi back

NEW: Red Wings extend Robby Fabbri contract for three years, $12 million

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders: TV, radio, more game info