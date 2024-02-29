Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders: Time, TV as Wings go for seven wins in a row

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon, left, and right wing Patrick Kane after the Wings' 8-3 win over the Capitals on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

Game notes: The Red Wings have to cool down eventually, right? Well, that certainly didn't seem to be the case on Tuesday, as the Wings blew the Washington Capitals off the ice, scoring a season-high in goals in an 8-3 victory.

It was a full team effort on Tuesday, with Shayne Gostisbehere getting the scoring started just a few minutes into the game, and despite a couple of goals from the Caps in the second period, the Wings were in control throughout.

In total, 14 different Red Wings players picked up a point on Tuesday, with seven players (Lucas Raymond, J.T. Compher, David Perron, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Joe Veleno, and Gostisbehere) having multi-point games.

It was a true flex of the Wings' scoring depth and showed why this team has been among the top-scoring teams in the NHL all year. The Wings' 3.58 goals per game entering Thursday is No. 4 in the NHL, which goaltender Alex Lyon chalks up to the amount of skilled players on the squad.

"I don’t know if I’ve ever played on a team with quite as much scoring touch," Lyon said. "The depth we have up and down the lineup to be able to put the puck in the net is something that is pretty self-evident, and that’s a great tool to have in the bag.

The Red Wings will be looking to win their seventh straight game on Thursday against another team fighting for an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot, much like their opponent on Tuesday.

The Islanders have been up and down a little bit lately, trading wins and losses over the last four games. Their most recent outing was an overtime win over the Dallas Stars, one of the Western Conference's top teams, and the Islanders should be well rested for their visit to Detroit, having not played since Monday.

Things won't get any easier for the Wings after their matchup with the Islanders, an important game because of the Eastern Conference Wild Card implications. On Saturday, the Wings will host their division rivals, the Florida Panthers, who made it to the Stanely Cup Finals last year, and then will have a few days off before traveling out west to face the Colorado Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

