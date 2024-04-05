Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Time, TV channel for huge home game

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1)

Game notes: Every game counts at this point for the Red Wings as they battle for one of the final playoff spots. The Wings have just seven games left this year and the standings seem to shuffle nearly every night.

Although the Red Wings have admitted they're just like us and look at the standings too, the only thing they can do now is take care of business. The Wings' schedule has been brutal lately, including a trip to Florida to face the playoff-bound Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning and now after a few days off, the Wings finally head home, but it won't get any easier.

The Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers will be in town Friday, looking for points to hold off the Boston Bruins for the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Wings picked up just four points over their five-game road trip, necessitating that they take care of business during this upcoming three-game homestand that starts with Friday night's matchup against the Rangers.

After Friday's game, the Wings will host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday and then will play a possible season-defining game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

