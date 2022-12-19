Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: TV, radio, game info

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals meet in the nation's capital with history possibly taking place. Caps forward Alexander Ovechkin is one goal away tying Red Wings legend Gordie Howe for the second-most all-time NHL goals with 801. In 31 games, Ovechkin has 23 career goals against the Wings, the last of which came in a 3-1 Red Wings victory over the Capitals in November.

